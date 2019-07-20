EU Sanctions Against Russia Useless, Harmful for German Businesses - Bundestag Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The European Union should reconsider the expediency of sanctions against Russia as over the past five years they proved to be not only useless in changing Moscow's policies but even harmful for German businesses working in Russia, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German Bundestag's Economic Committee, told the Deutschlandfunk radio station.

"Sanctions have no effect. We have kept sanctions for five years now, and the Russian politics has in no way changed. When a medicine is prescribed but then obviously has no effect, it rather brings harm, including to German companies working there [in Russia]. We should start thinking - may be, it was a wrong medicine," Ernst said in an interview.

He also expressed disagreement with newly elect European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who had earlier spoken in favor of maintaining EU sanctions against Russia.

"I regret that her first statements were about that and not about what could have been done differently.

It does not move us forward. Unreasonably excluding Russia, Europe weakens itself," Ernst said.

He added that in order to persevere amid aggressive policies of the United States and China, Europe has to be strong, and in order to be strong, it needs Russia. He stressed the need to use all available platforms for maintaining a dialogue between the European Union and Russia and pointed at the EU-Russian space cooperation and the German-Russian Petersburg Dialogue public forum.

Since 2014, the West has exerted political and economic pressure on Moscow over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The European Union and a number of states, including the United States, Canada and Australia, have since imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia's energy, banking and defense sectors. Moscow has denied allegations of involvement and taken countermeasures.