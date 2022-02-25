EU Sanctions Against Russia Will Also Target Belarus - Summit Conclusion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The European Union's new sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis will also target Belarus, according to conclusions of the Thursday summit.

"The European Council calls for the urgent preparation and adaptation of a further individual and economic sanctions package that will also cover Belarus," the statement read.

The EU also vowed to increase support for Kiev and said that it is ready to hold an international donors conference.