EU Sanctions Against Russia Will Have Mid-Term Effect, Not Immediate One - German Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 03:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The EU sanctions imposed on Russia over the military operation in Ukraine will have a mid-term effect, not an immediate one, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said.

"The sanctions that are now being adopted, not right now, but in the mid-term, will have a sensitive impact on Russia, on the government officials.

Restrictions on the banking business, no technology exports. This, unfortunately, will be felt by the Russian people, although they are not responsible for the decisions of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin," the minister told the ARD broadcaster.

He added that the disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT international financial system was one of the options under the current consideration.

