UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Sanctions Against Syria Violate Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law - Damascus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:59 PM

EU Sanctions Against Syria Violate Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law - Damascus

The European Union's sanctions against Syria are a "blatant violation" of human rights and humanitarian international law, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that such a step represents the EU's total dependence on the US' policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The European Union's sanctions against Syria are a "blatant violation" of human rights and humanitarian international law, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that such a step represents the EU's total dependence on the US' policy.

On Thursday, the Council of the European Union extended restrictions against the Syrian government for one year until June 1, 2021. The council removed two people and one company from the list, as they had "halted their sanctionable behavior."

"No wonder that the European Union has decided to renew its sanctions, which had been imposed on Syria, especially when it came after the US similar move. The EU decision confirms lack of independence and the union's humiliating subordination to the US policy," the ministry said in a statement published on its Facebook page.

The EU's step also reaffirms the alliance's participation "in the war against Syria," the ministry added, holding the EU accountable for Syrians' suffering because of the union's "unfair sanctions," which represent "a flagrant violation of human rights and humanitarian international law.

"

Such a decision reveals "hypocrisy, which has become an essential part of European politics," the ministry noted, referring to the statements of EU officials on "easing sanctions over humanitarian assistance" to help Syria combat the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the country's Health Ministry has confirmed 122 coronavirus cases, with four deaths and 43 recoveries.

In mid-May, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said that Syria had requested that the World Health Organization intervene to oppose sanctions imposed on Damascus by the United States, as the country struggles to juggle post-war restoration and the fight against the coronavirus outbreak amid obstructed supply chains.

Sanctions against Damascus were initially introduced back in 2011, and since then, the list of restrictive measures has been periodically expanded. As of now, the list includes the country's 273 individuals who are not permitted enter the EU, as well as 70 Syrian organizations.

At the end of June, the EU plans to hold another conference on the Syrian issue, but without the Arab republic's participation itself.

Related Topics

World Syria Russia Facebook European Union Damascus Company Independence Alliance United States June From Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US ex-marine in Russia spy trial has urgent operat ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's national flag returns from space voyage ..

2 minutes ago

Afridi comes to aid of IOK cricketer

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Case Count in Netherlands Up by 176 to 46 ..

2 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of TS, light rain forecast ..

6 minutes ago

Rs.2.96bln disbursed under Ehsaas & Imdad programs ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.