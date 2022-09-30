UrduPoint.com

EU Sanctions Deprive TurkStream Of Export License, But Deliveries Continue - Operator

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The new EU sanctions of September 18 led to the early revocation of the export license from the TurkStream operator, but do not limit the continuation of gas transportation, the pipeline's operator, South Stream Transport B.V., said.

Throughout 2022, the European Union periodically imposed additional sanctions aimed at restricting the export of materials, technologies and services by companies supporting Russia's activities, it said.

"As a result of the introduction of new sanctions, on September 18, 2022, the export license of South Stream Transport B.V., the operator of the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline, through which Russian gas is transported through the Black Sea to consumers in Turkey and European countries, was prematurely revoked," the statement says.

At the same time, the company added that "the introduction of new sanctions does not limit the continuation of gas transportation by South Stream Transport B.V."

In this regard, the gas supply of various industries and millions of households in Turkey and European countries will not be affected in the short and long term, the operator emphasized.

EU sanctions have banned the supply of goods and services to service the TurkStream in Russia, the operator said.

South Stream Transport B.V. applied for the renewal of the export license, awaiting a response from the authorities of the Netherlands, the company said.

