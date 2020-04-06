UrduPoint.com
EU Sanctions Do Not Prevent Russia From Fighting COVID-19 Outbreak - European Commission

Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The European Union's sanctions against Russian companies and individuals concern the country's actions with regard to Crimea and therefore do not impede its ability to respond to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Peter Stano, an EU external affairs spokesman, said on Monday.

Last week, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell issued a declaration in which he supported the United Nations' call for a global ceasefire amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed that "sanctions should not impede the delivery of essential equipment and supplies necessary to fight the coronavirus and limit its spread worldwide."

"Concretely and more specifically about Russia. The sanctions targeting Russian companies and individuals are linked to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

So, these sanctions are in place because of actions that undermined sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine. This means that these sanctions do not prevent Russia from tackling the coronavirus outbreak," Stano said at a daily press briefing.

The European Union imposed sanctions against Moscow in 2014 in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia. While Western countries and Kiev have not recognized Crimea's new status and accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs, Moscow has denied any interference claims and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law.

