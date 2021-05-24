UrduPoint.com
EU Sanctions May Be Among Less Serious Measures Connected To Ryanair Incident - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:57 PM

The European Union's sanctions against individuals and companies may be among less serious measures over the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus, Bloomberg reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The European Union's sanctions against individuals and companies may be among less serious measures over the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

An EU official told Bloomberg that the bloc is considering the idea of imposing sanctions in connection with the incident.

The broadcaster also reported that the EU is considering suspending flights via Belarusian airspace and halting land traffic between Belarus and the EU. According to Bloomberg, such a decision will drive prices up.

More Stories From World

