EU Sanctions May Halt Travel of Russian Citizens to Poland - Duda

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The EU sanctions may make is impossible for Russian citizens to travel to Poland, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, sanctions must be extremely tough. As a neighbor of Russia because Poland borders the Kaliningrad region, I will do so with regret, envisaging sanctions that would, for example, block travel opportunities for Russian citizens," Duda told a briefing.