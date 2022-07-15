EU Sanctions Not Targeting Agricultural Trade Between Russia, Third Countries - Commission

A new package of the European Union's sanctions is not set to target the trade of agricultural products between Russia and third countries, the European Commission said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) A new package of the European Union's sanctions is not set to target the trade of agricultural products between Russia and third countries, the European Commission said on Friday.

The European Commission proposed the new package of sanctions on Friday to improve efficiency of the six already imposed packages.

"The package also reiterates that EU sanctions do not target in any way the trade in agricultural products between third countries and Russia," the statement read.