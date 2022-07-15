UrduPoint.com

EU Sanctions Not Targeting Agricultural Trade Between Russia, Third Countries - Commission

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 06:59 PM

EU Sanctions Not Targeting Agricultural Trade Between Russia, Third Countries - Commission

A new package of the European Union's sanctions is not set to target the trade of agricultural products between Russia and third countries, the European Commission said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) A new package of the European Union's sanctions is not set to target the trade of agricultural products between Russia and third countries, the European Commission said on Friday.

The European Commission proposed the new package of sanctions on Friday to improve efficiency of the six already imposed packages.

"The package also reiterates that EU sanctions do not target in any way the trade in agricultural products between third countries and Russia," the statement read.

Related Topics

Russia European Union

Recent Stories

US Retail Sales Up 1% in June as Inflation Persist ..

US Retail Sales Up 1% in June as Inflation Persistently at 4-Decade Highs

5 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review situation of dengue in Baha ..

Meeting held to review situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

5 minutes ago
 VC LUMHS reviews arrangements for launching Micros ..

VC LUMHS reviews arrangements for launching Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project

5 minutes ago
 National team is ready for Sri Lanka challenge, sa ..

National team is ready for Sri Lanka challenge, says Babar Azam

40 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

49 minutes ago
 Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap betwee ..

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap between Sri Lanka betters and Pakist ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.