EU Sanctions Number Of Third-Country Entities For Allegedly Circumventing Russia Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The European Union on Friday added a number of third-country entities in the list of organizations supporting Russia's military and industrial complex, accusing them of allegedly circumventing trade restrictions against Moscow.

"The list includes ... other third-country entities involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions," the Council said in a statement.

In total, 87 entities from different countries were added to the sanctions list of the European Union on Friday.

