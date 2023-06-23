EU Sanctions Number of Third-Country Entities for Allegedly Circumventing Russia Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The European Union on Friday added a number of third-country entities in the list of organizations supporting Russia's military and industrial complex, accusing them of allegedly circumventing trade restrictions against Moscow.

"The list includes ... other third-country entities involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions," the Council said in a statement.

In total, 87 entities from different countries were added to the sanctions list of the European Union on Friday.