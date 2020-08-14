UrduPoint.com
EU Sanctions On Belarus Must Avoid Harming Civilians - Luxembourg's Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

EU Sanctions on Belarus Must Avoid Harming Civilians - Luxembourg's Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The European Union must avoid enacting sanctions on Belarus that would have an impact on the country's civilian population, the foreign minister of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, said during an appearance on a German broadcaster on Friday.

The foreign ministers of the EU's member states are expected to hold an emergency videoconference later in the day to discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions on Belarus over the violence meted out against protesters during a week of demonstrations.

"I think we need to ensure that they [the sanctions] don't affect the civilian population," Asselborn said during an appearance on the Deutschlandfunk radio station.

Asselborn added that the force used by the Belarusian security forces throughout the protests was akin to "state terrorism.

"

Widespread protests broke out in Belarus following Sunday's presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secure 80.1 percent of the vote, according to results published by the country's Central Election Commission on Friday afternoon.

The Interior Ministry has so far confirmed the death of one protester, who died while trying to throw an explosive device in the direction of law enforcement officers. Significant numbers of injuries have been reported by both protest groups and the security forces.

Over 2,000 citizens who were detained over the course of the week's protests have subsequently been released, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

