EU Sanctions On Navalny Case To Target Chemistry Research Center, Law Enforcement- Reports

Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:42 PM

EU sanctions on the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will target Russian state research center for organic chemistry and technology as well as law enforcement officials, German press agency dpa reported Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) EU sanctions on the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will target Russian state research center for organic chemistry and technology as well as law enforcement officials, German press agency dpa reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The agency had previously reported that the EU had agreed a list with six people and one organization that they believe to be linked to Navalny's alleged poisoning.

