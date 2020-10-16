UrduPoint.com
EU Sanctions On Russia Over Navalny Show Lack Of Sovereignty - German Lawmaker

Fri 16th October 2020

The European Union's new sanctions imposed on Russia over allegations of Moscow being behind the poisoning of opposition activist Alexey Navalny demonstrates a lack of independence in the EU decision-making process, Waldemar Herdt, a member of the German parliament's committee on foreign affairs from the Alternative for Germany party, told Sputnik

On Thursday, the EU imposed sanctions against six Russian citizens, including Federal Security Service Cheif Alexander Bortnikov, and one scientific institution over the Navalny case. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the alleged poisoning and said that the EU's decision showed "a lack of logic." Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc wants to maintain a dialog with Russia on issues of mutual interest and that the Navalny situation should not be an obstacle to the possible cooperation.

"The duplicity of the decisions taken by the EU and Germany strikes with its cynicism. We want to have good relations with Russia but at the same time introduce new sanctions. It only characterizes our position � we must declare new sanctions because we are not completely sovereign in our decisions, but we understand that we need to be friends with Russia because the peace and security on the continent could not be managed otherwise.

This is unpleasant," Herdt said.

The German lawmaker drew parallels between the Navalny case and Moscow's alleged involvement in the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the United Kingdom in 2018.

"The situation with Navalny resembles the Skripal case very much. The situation itself is already worn out, it served to create this impulse for new sanctions. Navalny is now a used material. He has no other choice but to return to Russia. No one needs him in Europe now. If there is no other resonant incident created around his figure, he would gradually be forgotten like Skripals were," Herdt said.

The EU-Russia relations have deteriorated since late August, when Navalny was hospitalized in the Russian city of Omsk after he lost consciousness during a domestic flight. Though the opposition figure's team suspected he had been poisoned, Russian specialists did not find any traces of toxins in Navalny's blood and stated that the reason for his poor condition was a metabolic disorder. The politician's relatives insisted on his transportation to the Charite clinic in Berlin. Germany subsequently announced that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok family of toxins. In response, Russia has demanded that Germany provide evidence and make case materials available to Russian investigators.

