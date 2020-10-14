EU Sanctions Over Navalny May Include New Embargo - German Foreign Ministry

The sanctions that the European Union may impose in response to the incident with Alexey Navalny may include restrictions on admission and restrictions on imports and exports, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The sanctions that the European Union may impose in response to the incident with Alexey Navalny may include restrictions on admission and restrictions on imports and exports, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"As a rule, the sanctions, which the EU impose on individuals or legal persons, involve embargo on entrance and other restrictions, among which is trade embargo," Burger said.

If sanctions are imposed, "Moscow will receive a clear message that chemical weapons use, especially against civilians, is not acceptable," he added.

The EU-Russia relations soured when in late August Navalny was hospitalized in the Russian city Omsk after he lost consciousness during a flight to Moscow.

Though the opposition figure's team suspected he had been poisoned, Russian specialists did not find any traces of toxins in Navalny's blood and stated that the reason for his poor condition was a metabolic disorder.

However, Germany insisted on the transportation of Navalny to the Charite clinic in Berlin, after which it was announced by the EU countries that Navalny was allegedly poisoned by a nerve agent from the Novichok family of toxins.This scenario has been used by European countries as a justification for their aggressive sanction policy towards Russia.