EU Sanctions Package Against Russia Will Target Media Sector Among Others - EEAS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The European Union's new package of sanctions against Russia over the situation in eastern Ukraine will also target the media sector, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Russia has recognized the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics as independent countries.

Since then, Western countries and the European Union has been preparing sanctions in response to Moscow's actions.

"This package targets the 351 members of the Russian State Duma who voted for this recognition as well as 27 individuals and entities that threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. This will cover the political, military, business and media sectors," the EEAS said in a statement.