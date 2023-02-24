UrduPoint.com

EU Sanctions Package 'too Soft, Too Weak': Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 08:25 PM

EU sanctions package 'too soft, too weak': Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday the latest proposed EU sanctions against Russia were "too soft, too weak", as he visited Ukraine on the anniversary of Moscow's invasion

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday the latest proposed EU sanctions against Russia were "too soft, too weak", as he visited Ukraine on the anniversary of Moscow's invasion.

In Brussels, European diplomats had hoped to announce a new package of sanctions to mark the first anniversary, but said negotiations were stalled over Poland's objections.

"As for the 10th sanctions package, we are not happy with it because it is too soft, too weak. We propose that additional people be included," Morawiecki said in Kyiv.

"We've been suggesting for a long time that additional Russian products be included," he added.

Diplomatic sources in Brussels complained that Poland's demands for tougher action were delaying the implementation of what one said was still a "very substantial" package.

The 10th round of sanctions would freeze the EU-held assets of three Russian banks, impose export controls on goods worth 11 billion Euros ($11.6 billion) a year and hit Iranian drone-makers supplying Moscow.

But Poland also wants a ban on the importation from Russia of synthetic rubber that is used to make tyres, diplomats told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Italy wants a long transition period before such a ban to give its tyre industry time to find new suppliers, and the disagreement has held up a deal.

One diplomat complained that Poland's delay had "penalised Europe", since Britain and the United States had been able to announce their latest sanctions more quickly.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also expressed concern the EU package did not go far enough.

"I always expected stronger sanctions... which would have a greater impact on Russia's economy," he told reporters on Friday.

Nauseda said he had expected sanctions to hit the Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom.

"So far, it has not been possible to do so due to certain reservations of some countries with ties to Russia on nuclear energy," he said.

"But we are patient, and we believe that little strokes fell great oaks. This has happened in the past," he added.

Brussels had hoped to announce its sanctions late Thursday and publish details the next day, but talks broke up without agreement Friday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Company Brussels Poland United States From Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Capital City Police arrest two mobsters

Capital City Police arrest two mobsters

21 minutes ago
 Women may contribute to state's strength, prosperi ..

Women may contribute to state's strength, prosperity through economic self-relia ..

21 minutes ago
 PTI believes in injustice, says PPP leader

PTI believes in injustice, says PPP leader

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to rec ..

Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to receive updates on Barakah Plant

28 minutes ago
 Training of 800 LHWs to help diagnose, control TB: ..

Training of 800 LHWs to help diagnose, control TB: Manager Tuberculosis (TB) Con ..

21 minutes ago
 Emergence of local councils system fulfills people ..

Emergence of local councils system fulfills people's aspirations in AJK

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.