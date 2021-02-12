EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis - Spokesperson

Any proposal to impose new sanctions by the European Union must have a clear legal basis in order to avoid mistakes, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Any proposal to impose new sanctions by the European Union must have a clear legal basis in order to avoid mistakes, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Stano told RIA Novosti that Brussels was confidentially preparing the new sanctions that may be imposed against Russia over the situation around opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"It is very important for all member states that propose sanctions, also if the high representative were to do this, they need a very clear legal basis for such proposals, so that we do not end up in a situation when this process turns out to be erroneous," Stano said at a briefing.

Last month, Navalny returned to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning, and was arrested upon arrival in Sheremetyevo International Airport. Shortly after, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year prison term.