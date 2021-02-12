UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:52 PM

EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis - Spokesperson

Any proposal to impose new sanctions by the European Union must have a clear legal basis in order to avoid mistakes, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Any proposal to impose new sanctions by the European Union must have a clear legal basis in order to avoid mistakes, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Stano told RIA Novosti that Brussels was confidentially preparing the new sanctions that may be imposed against Russia over the situation around opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"It is very important for all member states that propose sanctions, also if the high representative were to do this, they need a very clear legal basis for such proposals, so that we do not end up in a situation when this process turns out to be erroneous," Stano said at a briefing.

Last month, Navalny returned to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning, and was arrested upon arrival in Sheremetyevo International Airport. Shortly after, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year prison term.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Germany Brussels May All From Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for ..

7 minutes ago

Canadian Provinces Report Upwards of 450 Cases of ..

35 seconds ago

WHO Experts to Publish Next Week Preliminary Repor ..

38 seconds ago

Arrangements finalized for by polls on PS-43

25 minutes ago

Lead of Netanyahu's Likud Falls 1st Time Since Saa ..

25 minutes ago

Alternative system for dissolved market committees ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.