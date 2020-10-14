EU Sanctions Related to Navalny Case May Enter Force on Thursday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The European Union's sanctions related to the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny may enter force on Thursday already, and this is when the Names on the sanctions list will be made public, Bloomberg reported, citing a source in the bloc.

Germany's Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed EU diplomats, that the EU had come to an agreement to sanction six Russian individuals and one organization. The sanctions envision a travel ban and assets freeze.