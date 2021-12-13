EU Sanctions Russian Legal Entities, Individuals for Cooperation With 'Wagner Group'

UrduPoint.com

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions against eight individuals and four legal entities, which, according to Brussels, are associated with the international activities of the so-called private security company "Wagner Group," according to the decisions published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The decision was made at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions against eight individuals and four legal entities, which, according to Brussels, are associated with the international activities of the so-called private security company "Wagner Group," according to the decisions published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The decision was made at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

In particular, Russian citizen Aleksandr Kuznetsov was included in the list of sanctions for allegedly participating in hostilities in Libya. In addition, restrictive measures affected the Russian companies Velada, Mercury, Evro Polis for the exploration and production of Syrian resources.

The so-called "Wagner Group" itself was sanctioned for alleged violations of human rights in Syria, Libya, Sudan, the Central African Republic, Mozambique, and Ukraine.

The sanctions include a ban on entry to EU countries and an asset freeze, as well as a ban on cooperation.

Earlier on Monday, EU foreign ministers approved a new sanctions regime, which involves the introduction of restrictions for undermining the political transition in Mali. So far, there is no list of sanctioned persons and entities, but it may be published at any time.

