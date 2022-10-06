PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The new package of EU sanctions includes measures against representatives of the Russian defense sector and the organizers of referendums in the regions that became part of Russia, the government of the Netherlands said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission agreed on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia.

"The new EU sanctions list includes new individuals and legal entities. Among them are representatives of the Russian defense sector and individuals who were involved in organizing fake referendums," the statement said.