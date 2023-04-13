UrduPoint.com

EU Sanctions Russia's Wagner Group, RIA FAN For 'Undermining' Ukraine's Sovereignty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions against Russia's private military company Wagner Group, as well as RIA FAN (internet Research Agency) over alleged undermining and threatening Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

According to the explanatory note on the sanctions, the Wagner Group is "responsible for supporting materially actions which undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

The note said that RIA FAN is "involved in pro- government propaganda and disinformation," noting that the organization is also "supporting materially actions and policies which undermine and threaten" Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

More Stories From World

