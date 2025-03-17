EU Sanctions Rwandan Army Commanders, Mining CEO Over M23 Offensive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on three senior Rwandan military commanders and the head of Kigali's state mining agency over the offensive by M23 fighters in the DR Congo.
Rwanda said at the same time it was cutting diplomatic ties with Belgium -- which had pushed for the sanctions.
Brussels hit back with tit-for-tat measures, kicking out Kigali's envoys.
The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group launched a lightning offensive in the mineral-rich east of the Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this year, taking two major cities.
The EU said it had imposed asset freezes and visa bans on three commanders leading Rwanda's special forces and two divisions accused of deploying troops to eastern DR Congo to aid M23.
The 27-nation bloc also targeted the CEO of state-run Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas board "for exploiting the armed conflict" and a gold refinery based in Kigali.
The other five people sanctioned by the EU were senior leaders of the M23 group, including its head, Bertrand Bisimwa.
Belgium, a former colonial ruler of both the DRC and Rwanda, has spearheaded efforts to punish Rwanda for its alleged support for the M23 offensive.
A United Nations report has said Kigali effectively controls M23 and has around 4,000 troops backing it in the DRC.
Rwanda has denied involvement in the conflict and says it faces a threat from ethnic Hutu fighters in the DRC.
The government in Kigali said on Monday it had severed diplomatic ties with Belgium, alleging the European nation had "clearly taken sides" against it.
All Belgian diplomats within the country will be required to leave within 48 hours, it added.
The Belgian government immediately responded to what it said were "disproportionate" steps and announced its own retaliatory diplomatic moves to mirror Rwanda's.
