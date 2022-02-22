EU Sanctions to Affect Individuals Who Voted for LPR, DPR Recognition - Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The EU's sanctions will affect individuals who supported the decision to recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR), as well as organizations operating in these regions, Eric Mamer, chief spokesman of the European Commission, said on Tuesday.

"These sanctions will affect those who made the decision, who voted for the recognition. This is different from the package of sanctions that were adopted on Crimea. This package of sanctions will also affect organizations operating in the regions," Mamer told a briefing.

The new sanctions proposals will not mirror the measures that were introduced due to the situation with Crimea in 2014, the spokesman added.