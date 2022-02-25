PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Sanctions of the European Union are aimed at "strangling" the economic functioning of Russia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

"We need to be tough in our response, so the sanctions that we will propose will be large-scale, they will be aimed at 'strangling' the economic functioning of Russia - banking, financial measures, measures against technology transfer, industrial, export measures," Le Drian told the TF1 broadcaster.