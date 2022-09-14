UrduPoint.com

EU Says Additional Income From 'Surplus' Profits Of Energy Firms May Reach $25Bln In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Additional income from of EU member states from "surplus" profits of energy companies may amount to about 25 billion Euros ($24.99 billion) in 2022, according to the European Commission estimates, given the implementation of revenue caps emergency measure.

"The temporary solidarity contribution based on taxable surplus profits made in the fiscal year 2022 on energy undertakings in the oil, gas, coal and refinery sectors in the Union could bring an estimate of around ‚¬25 billion of public revenues, to be redistributed by Member States subject to compliance with Union law," the commission said.

More Stories From World

