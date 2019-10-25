UrduPoint.com
EU Says Africa Needs Development, Help With Regional Challenges After Russia-Africa Summit

Fri 25th October 2019

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) It is essential to support Africa's efforts in the field of socio-economic development, as well as its ability to cope with global and regional challenges, an authorized EU diplomatic official told Sputnik Friday, commenting on the results of the Russia-Africa summit.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi from Wednesday to Thursday. The summit was attended by the leaders of all African states.

"It is imperative that all relevant actors in the international community support Africa's efforts in the field of socio-economic development, as well as its political responsibility and ability to respond to global and regional challenges," the official said.

According to official "the EU always advocates dialogue and cooperation that strengthen the rule-based international order and help ensure equal conditions in trade and investment."

The forum in Sochi hosted around 6,000 delegates from 104 countries, including the heads of more than 40 African states. More than 50 agreements were signed for more than 800 billion rubles ($12 billion) over two days. The summit was also attended by more than 120 foreign ministers. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.

