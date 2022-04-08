UrduPoint.com

EU Says Assets Of Russian, Belarusian Individuals, Entities Worth $32Bln Frozen So Far

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 06:16 PM

EU Commission's Freeze and Seize Task Force said on Friday that it had frozen assets worth 29.5 billion euro ($32 billion) belonging to Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies and had blocked transactions worth 196 billion euros so far

The body said in a statement that member states had informed the commission about frozen assets, which include boats, helicopters, real estate and artwork worth 6.7 billion euro.

On Friday, the Task Force is meeting with representatives from the United States and Ukraine to discuss international cooperation on the enforcement of sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

"It is more urgent than ever to strengthen our cooperation within the EU and with our international partners, including the U.S. and Ukraine, and step up our efforts to stop the financing of the Kremlin's war machine," European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said.

The Freeze and Seize Task Force was set up in March to ensure coordination among member states in the enforcement of sanctions against Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies, as well as to explore the interplay between sanctions and criminal law measures.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

