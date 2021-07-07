UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Says Belarus 'Further Isolates' Itself With Expulsion Of Lithuanian Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:46 PM

EU Says Belarus 'Further Isolates' Itself With Expulsion of Lithuanian Diplomats

The European Union is calling on Belarus to revise its policy of diplomatic expulsions and allow the full presence of EU diplomatic missions in the country, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The European Union is calling on Belarus to revise its policy of diplomatic expulsions and allow the full presence of EU diplomatic missions in the country, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

The statement comes a day after Belarus decided to leave only one consul and three administrative and technical staff at the Lithuanian Embassy. On Tuesday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that it had decided to minimize the diplomatic representation of Lithuania until it drops unfriendly initiatives.

"With this, the Lukashenko regime is closing further diplomatic channels of communication. ... By these actions, the regime further isolates itself.

Such decisions are also detrimental to Belarus and its population. Keeping diplomatic channels of communication open in time of difficulties is crucial. The EU calls on the Belarusian authorities to allow full presence of the EU's and it Member States' diplomatic missions to allow diplomacy to work," Stano said in a statement.

The reduction of the Lithuanian diplomatic representation took place after the office of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received diplomatic status in Lithuania. Minsk said that such actions by Vilnius constituted a series of "ridiculous and openly hostile steps" toward Minsk.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Vilnius Belarus Lithuania Opposition

Recent Stories

Amsterdam Mayor Says No Updates on Condition of Cr ..

51 seconds ago

England's NHS Hospital Trust Cancels Cancer Surger ..

54 seconds ago

Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Rises to 4 ..

57 seconds ago

Estonian Consul in St.Petersburg Declared Persona ..

9 minutes ago

Gunmen Who Killed Haitian President Claimed to Be ..

9 minutes ago

US Job Openings in May Almost Hit Previous Month H ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.