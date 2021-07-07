EU Says Belarus 'Further Isolates' Itself With Expulsion of Lithuanian Diplomats

The European Union is calling on Belarus to revise its policy of diplomatic expulsions and allow the full presence of EU diplomatic missions in the country, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The European Union is calling on Belarus to revise its policy of diplomatic expulsions and allow the full presence of EU diplomatic missions in the country, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

The statement comes a day after Belarus decided to leave only one consul and three administrative and technical staff at the Lithuanian Embassy. On Tuesday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that it had decided to minimize the diplomatic representation of Lithuania until it drops unfriendly initiatives.

"With this, the Lukashenko regime is closing further diplomatic channels of communication. ... By these actions, the regime further isolates itself.

Such decisions are also detrimental to Belarus and its population. Keeping diplomatic channels of communication open in time of difficulties is crucial. The EU calls on the Belarusian authorities to allow full presence of the EU's and it Member States' diplomatic missions to allow diplomacy to work," Stano said in a statement.

The reduction of the Lithuanian diplomatic representation took place after the office of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received diplomatic status in Lithuania. Minsk said that such actions by Vilnius constituted a series of "ridiculous and openly hostile steps" toward Minsk.