EU Says Belarus' Pressure On Tut.By News Outlet Violation Of Int'l Commitments

The European Union said on Wednesday that the criminal proceedings launched by the Belarusian government against the independent Tut.by news portal were inconsistent with the country's commitments within such international bodies as the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The European Union said on Wednesday that the criminal proceedings launched by the Belarusian government against the independent Tut.by news portal were inconsistent with the country's commitments within such international bodies as the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

On Tuesday, the Belarusian State Control Committee launched a criminal case against the Tut.By leadership over alleged tax evasion. Fifteen employees were detained and searches were carried out in their homes, while the outlet's web domain was blocked.

"These actions of the Belarusian authorities contradict the core international commitments undertaken by Belarus including within the UN and the OSCE. The harassment of journalists must stop and all those detained must be immediately released, together with all political prisoners," the EU External Action Service said in a statement.

The European Union, which has been consistently critical of the Belarusian government's crackdown on post-election protests, now reiterated the demand that Belarus stop the "violence and repression against peaceful protesters and various segments of the society.

Tut.by is one of the most popular sources of information in Belarus. Active coverage of the protests was instrumental in expanding the outlet's audience base.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, 2020, where President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory to sit a sixth consecutive term. The opposition challenged the veracity of official results. Rallies, initially regular and crowded, gradually thawed into small weekly demonstrations held in inner yards of residential bloc-houses, to avoid police crackdown.

The European Union, as well as several Western countries including the United States, imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and suppression of protests.

