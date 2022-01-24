EU Says Blinken Discussing European Security With EU Foreign Ministers Via Videoconference

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has joined a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council via video link to discuss the architecture of European security, the EU Council said on Monday.

"US Secretary of State @SecBlinken just joined foreign affairs ministers via VTC for an informal exchange on the European security situation," EU Council spokeswoman Daniela Lenzu tweeted.

Blinken, in turn, tweeted that he was "pleased to join the EU Foreign Affairs Council ... ¯to discuss¯the¯joint U.S.-¯EU response to pressing global issues."