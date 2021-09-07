(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The dialogue between the European Union and Poland remains constant and intensive despite differences and disagreement on various things, European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said on Tuesday.

"The dialogue with Poland is a constant one, it is intensive and it covers all subjects that are of common interests. We know that with a member state there may be points of agreement and ones of disagreement and the rule of the EU is to work on all these subjects and that is the case with Poland as it with all the other states of the EU," Mamer said during a European Commission press briefing.

This development is the latest one in a series of disagreements between the European Commission and the Polish government in relation to the rule of law in the country. The European Commission disagrees on many aspects of Poland's recent restructuring of its national judicial system, especially with a law that enables sanctions against judges.

Brussels and Warsaw have disagreements on many other issues, including media freedom and human rights, with the bloc implying that EU principles are not fully upheld in those areas by Poland.