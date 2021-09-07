UrduPoint.com

EU Says Bloc's Dialogue With Poland Constant Despite Various Differences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 09:37 PM

EU Says Bloc's Dialogue With Poland Constant Despite Various Differences

The dialogue between the European Union and Poland remains constant and intensive despite differences and disagreement on various things, European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The dialogue between the European Union and Poland remains constant and intensive despite differences and disagreement on various things, European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said on Tuesday.

"The dialogue with Poland is a constant one, it is intensive and it covers all subjects that are of common interests. We know that with a member state there may be points of agreement and ones of disagreement and the rule of the EU is to work on all these subjects and that is the case with Poland as it with all the other states of the EU," Mamer said during a European Commission press briefing.

This development is the latest one in a series of disagreements between the European Commission and the Polish government in relation to the rule of law in the country. The European Commission disagrees on many aspects of Poland's recent restructuring of its national judicial system, especially with a law that enables sanctions against judges.

Brussels and Warsaw have disagreements on many other issues, including media freedom and human rights, with the bloc implying that EU principles are not fully upheld in those areas by Poland.

Related Topics

European Union Warsaw Poland May Media All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Memorial Service for Belmondo to Be Held in Paris ..

Memorial Service for Belmondo to Be Held in Paris on Friday - Reports

17 minutes ago
 US Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan ..

US Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan - Think Tank

22 minutes ago
 Turkey's Presence at Inauguration of New Afghan Go ..

Turkey's Presence at Inauguration of New Afghan Gov't Hinges on Its Inclusivity ..

34 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 11th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference

Dubai to host 11th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference

41 minutes ago
 Biden to Address Americans on Plan to Stop Spread ..

Biden to Address Americans on Plan to Stop Spread of Delta Variant Thursday - Wh ..

36 minutes ago
 BRICS States Sign Contracts Worth Over $2Bln at Xi ..

BRICS States Sign Contracts Worth Over $2Bln at Xiamen Forum - China Central Tel ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.