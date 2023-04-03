EU Says Brussels Will Host Kosovo-Serbia Meeting on Normalization Agreement on April 4

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of Kosovar and Serbian negotiators on the normalization agreement and its implementation will take place in Brussels on April 4, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) A meeting of Kosovar and Serbian negotiators on the normalization agreement and its implementation will take place in Brussels on April 4, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

On March 18, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo leader Albin Kurti held 12-hour talks in Ohrid on the European-US reconciliation plan with the participation of senior European Union officials. After the talks, Vucic told reporters that an agreement was reached on "some points" of the plan.

"Kosovo and Serbia special negotiators to meet tomorrow in Brussels to discuss on the implementation steps of the latest bilateral agreement on normalization of relations under the EU facilitated dialogue," Stano said at a regular briefing.

He also noted that, despite the fact the agreement had not been signed yet, both sides had clearly demonstrated their willingness to participate in the negotiation process and made a "political commitment to start implementing it.

"

On February 27, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell published the full text of the European Union's proposal, which contains clauses on the mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations.

As part of the plan, the EU and US leaders also insist that Kosovo Albanian authorities form a Community of Serb Municipalities complete with autonomy rights - in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement.

In 2008, Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia, however this is still not recognized by Belgrade. In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations, but the dialogue soon came to a standstill. Tensions have been simmering on the border since mid-2022, escalating several times into road blockages in northern Kosovo and belligerent rhetoric on both sides.