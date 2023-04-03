UrduPoint.com

EU Says Brussels Will Host Kosovo-Serbia Meeting On Normalization Agreement On April 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:52 PM

EU Says Brussels Will Host Kosovo-Serbia Meeting on Normalization Agreement on April 4

A meeting of Kosovar and Serbian negotiators on the normalization agreement and its implementation will take place in Brussels on April 4, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) A meeting of Kosovar and Serbian negotiators on the normalization agreement and its implementation will take place in Brussels on April 4, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

On March 18, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo leader Albin Kurti held 12-hour talks in Ohrid on the European-US reconciliation plan with the participation of senior European Union officials. After the talks, Vucic told reporters that an agreement was reached on "some points" of the plan.

"Kosovo and Serbia special negotiators to meet tomorrow in Brussels to discuss on the implementation steps of the latest bilateral agreement on normalization of relations under the EU facilitated dialogue," Stano said at a regular briefing.

He also noted that, despite the fact the agreement had not been signed yet, both sides had clearly demonstrated their willingness to participate in the negotiation process and made a "political commitment to start implementing it.

"

On February 27, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell published the full text of the European Union's proposal, which contains clauses on the mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations.

As part of the plan, the EU and US leaders also insist that Kosovo Albanian authorities form a Community of Serb Municipalities complete with autonomy rights - in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement.

In 2008, Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia, however this is still not recognized by Belgrade. In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations, but the dialogue soon came to a standstill. Tensions have been simmering on the border since mid-2022, escalating several times into road blockages in northern Kosovo and belligerent rhetoric on both sides.

Related Topics

European Union Road Brussels Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia Albanian February March April Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Almost 200 Ukrainian Soldiers Graduate From Spain' ..

Almost 200 Ukrainian Soldiers Graduate From Spain's Infantry Academy - Defense M ..

53 seconds ago
 UN Learned 'With Concern' About Attack on Russian ..

UN Learned 'With Concern' About Attack on Russian Reporter Tatarsky - Spokesman

55 seconds ago
 US on Quest to Stem Rising Influence of Russia, Ch ..

US on Quest to Stem Rising Influence of Russia, China in Africa - Expert

56 seconds ago
 EU Preparing 2nd Support Package for Farmers Incur ..

EU Preparing 2nd Support Package for Farmers Incurring Losses Over Cheap Ukraini ..

58 seconds ago
 Life imprisonment awarded in murder case in Faisal ..

Life imprisonment awarded in murder case in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Oil market surges on shock output cuts

Oil market surges on shock output cuts

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.