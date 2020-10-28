EU Says Calls for Boycotting French-Produced Goods Move Ankara Further Away From Bloc

Calls for boycotting French goods will only further distance Turkey from the European Union, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Tuesday commenting on the standoff between Paris and Ankara

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Calls for boycotting French goods will only further distance Turkey from the European Union, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Tuesday commenting on the standoff between Paris and Ankara.

Muslim nations led by Turkey have been calling for a boycott of French-produced goods after French President Emmanuel Macron, during last week's commemoration ceremony for beheaded French history teacher Samuel Paty, vowed to defend freedom of expression, including using cartoons of Islamic prophet Muhammad, and crack down on the Islamist threat within the country.

"The EU's agreements with Turkey provide for free exchange of merchandise and goods.

So Turkey needs to comply [with] and respect these agreements, and boycotts will only move Turkey even further away from the EU," Ujvari said at a briefing.

France has called for a reformation of islam after earlier this month, an 18-year-old French Muslim of Chechen origin beheaded Paty over allegedly showing Charlie Hebdo's depiction of the Islamic prophet during a lesson on the freedom of speech.

The French government declared the incident a terrorist attack and pledged to reinforce the counter-extremist measures in the country.