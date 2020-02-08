EU Says Coming Months 'Key' for Georgia to Show Reform Commitment, Tackle Polarization

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The following months will be crucial for Georgia to address the issue of political polarization in the country, and show its commitment to reforms, including in the area of the electoral system, the European Commission said on Friday.

Georgia and the European Union signed an association agreement (AA) in 2014. As soon as Tbilisi, the European Parliament and all EU member states ratified the deal, it entered into force in 2016. On Thursday, the European External Action Service published the 4th annual Association Implementation Report on Georgia.

"Georgia remains committed to the implementation of the EU-Georgia Association Agreement. The months to come, however, will be key for Georgia to tackle increasing political polarisation and to demonstrate its continued reform commitment, particularly in the areas of electoral and judicial reform," the commission said in a statement, describing the reports's main takeaways.

Nevertheless, it praised Tbilisi as the EU's dependable partner.

"Georgia continues to be a reliable and important partner for the European Union.

We will be closely following political developments over the coming months, in light of the worrying increase in political polarization in the country," EU High Representative on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, as quoted by the commission.

Moreover, the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, said that for Georgia it was crucial to continue "progress on the implementation of key reforms."

The EU report called on Tbilisi to stay true to reforms, especially the ambitious electoral system reform, and tackle "the increasing political polarisation."

The electoral system in Georgia have been a reason for political debates and numerous protests in the country for more than six months when the government pledged to adopt changes to the election law ” switching from mixed to a fully-proportional electoral system. Nonetheless, the parliament failed to satisfy the demands of the opposition. According to the opposition parties, the current system favors the ruling Georgian Dream party and makes it hard for smaller political parties to win seats in the legislative body.