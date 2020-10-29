UrduPoint.com
EU Says Considers Strikes Against Civilians In Karabakh Unacceptable

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:40 AM

EU Says Considers Strikes Against Civilians in Karabakh Unacceptable

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The European Union considers the continuation of hostilities and strikes against civilian population in Nagorno-Karabakh unacceptable and calls on the parties to the conflict to immediately begin peace talks, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said in a statement.

"The European Union finds it unacceptable that after three agreements brokered by Russia, France and the United States on a ceasefire, the fighting in and around Nagorno Karabakh still continues and there are more and more reports of civilians being targeted," the statement says.

The EU recalled the obligations to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

"The European Union urges the sides to engage in substantive negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict without delay, as last agreed in Washington on 25 October," the statement says.

More Stories From World

