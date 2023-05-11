UrduPoint.com

EU Says Deeply Concerned By Recent Escalation Of Hostilities In Israel, Palestine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 11:09 PM

EU Says Deeply Concerned by Recent Escalation of Hostilities in Israel, Palestine

The European Union has expressed deep concerns over the recent escalation of hostilities in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory that has resulted in unacceptable civilian casualties, the EU's High Representative said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The European Union has expressed deep concerns over the recent escalation of hostilities in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory that has resulted in unacceptable civilian casualties, the EU's High Representative said on Thursday.

"The EU is deeply alarmed by this new round of violence and the deteriorating security situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and by on-going developments in and around Gaza, which has claimed unacceptable civilian casualties including children," the body said in a statement.

The EU calls for an immediate ceasefire, which relates both to Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and the rocket firing against Israel, according to the statement.

"The EU will continue to work with all parties to restore a political horizon for the two-states solutions and the stability of the region," the statement said.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched airstrikes against militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. In response to the shelling of the Gaza Strip, militants of the Islamic Jihad group fired 469 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, while the Israeli airstrikes hit 133 targets in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

As many as 139 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories since the beginning of 2023, with 25 killed in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

