EU Says Detention Of EU Charge D'Affaires In Belarus 'Violating Diplomatic Status'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) A detention of the European Union's Charge d'affaires, Evelina Schulz, in Belarus on September 6 is an "unacceptable" act of violating the diplomatic status, which undermines diplomatic security in the country, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"It was an unacceptable and deplorable act of violating the diplomatic status. Our Charge d'affaires in the EU delegation, Charge d'affaires interim, was detained by Belarusian police for more than two hours.

This illegal detention of our diplomat is a serious breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations that guarantees the personal invulnerability of diplomats and undermines their security in Belarus," Stano said during a midday briefing.

At least 13 people were detained in Minsk before a court trial of political prisoners on Tuesday, including Schulz, who attended a public reading of a verdict and was taken to a police station for two hours. Two people still remain in custody and will reportedly stand trial.

