EU Says Evacuated Almost All Citizens Of Member States From Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

EU Says Evacuated Almost All Citizens of Member States From Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The European Union has already evacuated almost all of its citizens, who were in Sudan when the armed clashes in the African country broke out, Nabila Massrali, the EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Thursday.

"With regards to the evacuation of EU citizens, significant number of estimated 1,700 EU citizens, who were in Sudan when the conflict erupted, have already been evacuated. The current estimates are over 1,600 EU citizens already evacuated," Massrali said during the EU Midday Briefing.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

