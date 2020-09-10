UrduPoint.com
EU Says Extends Individual Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Ukraine For 6 Months

The European Union has extended individual sanctions against Russia over Ukraine for another months, until mid-March 2021, the Council of the EU said in a statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The European Union has extended individual sanctions against Russia over Ukraine for another months, until mid-March 2021, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

"Today the Council decided to extend the sanctions targeting persons and entities that continue to undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, for a further 6 months until 15 March 2021," the release says.

These sanctions include travel restrictions and an asset freeze in the EU that will continue to apply to 175 individuals and 44 organizations, it says.

"The decision was adopted by the Council by written procedure," it says.

The legal acts required for the extension of the sanctions to take effect will be published in the Official Journal of the EU on Friday.

