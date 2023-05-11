UrduPoint.com

EU Says Georgians Should Decide For Themselves On Visa-Free Regime With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Thursday that the citizens of Georgia should make their own decisions on a visa-free regime with Russia, noting that the European Union has nothing more to say on the matter

"Regarding the visa-free regime, I think it's up to the Georgian citizens to decide whether they will take advantage of this or not, it's their decision and there is not much for us to say on that," Stano told reporters.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a ban on Russian airlines flying directly to Georgia.

In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15. Georgian Deputy Economic Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said later that the country would allow airlines not under Western sanctions to conduct direct flights to Russia, but Tbilisi had not yet received any notifications from Moscow about the resumption of flights.

The visa waiver was harshly criticized by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who called the move a provocation.

