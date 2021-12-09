UrduPoint.com

EU Says Has Lithuania's Backing On Proposal For New Asylum Procedures At Belarus Border

Lithuania has welcomed the European Commission's proposal for a set of temporary asylum and return measures to assist Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in addressing the migrant crisis at the border with Belarus, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday

"I had a very good meeting this morning with Lithuania and they very much welcome how we helped them to deal with this situation, to clarify what kind of derogations they make to handle this situation with a lot of migrants who they are not used to having in Lithuania, but also the important part of the right to apply for asylum and the principle of non-refoulement that has to be complied with," Johansson said arriving at the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council.

On December 1, the European Commission adopted temporary asylum and return measures to assist Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in addressing the migration crisis at the border with Belarus.

The three countries were given the opportunity to extend the registration period for asylum applications to four weeks, instead of the previous 3-10 days. The member states were also allowed to apply the asylum procedure at the border to process all claims within 16 weeks. Moreover, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland were given the opportunity to consider asylum applications under a simplified procedure.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accuse Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the EU for sanctions which it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied this and said that sanctions simply leave his country short of resources to curb the movement of migrants any longer.

