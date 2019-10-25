UrduPoint.com
EU Says Holding 2nd Round Of Election In Bolivia To Be 'Best Option' Amid Growing Unrest

Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:50 AM

EU Says Holding 2nd Round of Election in Bolivia to Be 'Best Option' Amid Growing Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The European Union recommended that Bolivia hold the second round of the recent elections amid growing public unrest and uncertainty over the lack of final results, the bloc's spokesperson said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Latin American nation held its presidential and legislative election. In the statement published on the website of the bloc's diplomatic service late on Thursday, the spokesperson said that the interim mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) has found "substantial shortcomings" in the election process, such as a break in reporting the voting results. This undermined transparency around the elections, the EU said.

"The European Union fully shares the OAS assessment that the Bolivian authorities should finalize the ongoing counting process and that the best option would be to hold a second round to restore trust and ensure the full respect of the democratic choice of the Bolivian people," the statement argued.

The European Union expressed hope that the Bolivian authorities would settle the situation in the country "in a manner that respects the people's will, the credibility of the electoral process and that preserves social stability."

The civil unrest in Bolivia erupted after the election results initially showed incumbent President Evo Morales failing to secure a 10 percent margin over his opponent, which is required to avoid the run-off.

However, the electoral authorities subsequently said that Morales had secured the margin over Carlos Mesa. The rival expressed his protest over the results, refusing to recognize them. To dispel the controversy, the government invited the OAS to carry out an audit.

According to the electoral court, Morales garnered 46.98 percent of the vote with a 10.4 percent margin over Mesa, after 99.18 percent of the ballots have been counted.

