Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

EU Says In Contact With Italy As Migrant Arrivals Soar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 08:57 PM

EU Says in Contact With Italy as Migrant Arrivals Soar

The European Union is in contact with Italy on the migrant crisis, the European Commission's spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after Rome declared a state of emergency to tackle the soaring number of sea arrivals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The European Union is in contact with Italy on the migrant crisis, the European Commission's spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after Rome declared a state of emergency to tackle the soaring number of sea arrivals.

"The commission is in close touch with Italy to discuss these migration challenges and also to see what the state of emergency implies," migration and home affairs spokeswoman Anitta Hipper told a daily briefing.

The cabinet of Italy's far-right prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to speed up regulation of migrant flows and unlock extra funding for arrival processing. Hipper said the decision fell within national competence.

"This decision is a national competence... We understand that it was prompted by the particularly challenging migration situation Italy is confronted with," she stressed, adding Italy also requested financial assistance.

She said the EU executive would look into measures that Italy has been taking to manage the influx of migrants, some 31,000 of whom came ashore in mainland Italy and on its Mediterranean islands since the start of the year.

The previous Italian government was repeatedly criticized in the EU for their heavy-handed response to the crisis. The EU has a voluntary asylum-seeker sharing system in place but Rome says other EU nations have been too slow on redistributing arrivals.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Rome Italy Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 ..

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 Chinese Entities - Commerce De ..

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US ..

Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US Military Drills in Europe

3 minutes ago
 131 shopkeepers fined, 17 arrested over profiteeri ..

131 shopkeepers fined, 17 arrested over profiteering

1 minute ago
 US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gam ..

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gambling Token' Without Intrinsic ..

25 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict se ..

Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict security measures

20 minutes ago
 Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between reg ..

Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between regional powers

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.