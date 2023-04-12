EU Says in Contact With Italy as Migrant Arrivals Soar

The European Union is in contact with Italy on the migrant crisis, the European Commission's spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after Rome declared a state of emergency to tackle the soaring number of sea arrivals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The European Union is in contact with Italy on the migrant crisis, the European Commission's spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after Rome declared a state of emergency to tackle the soaring number of sea arrivals.

"The commission is in close touch with Italy to discuss these migration challenges and also to see what the state of emergency implies," migration and home affairs spokeswoman Anitta Hipper told a daily briefing.

The cabinet of Italy's far-right prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to speed up regulation of migrant flows and unlock extra funding for arrival processing. Hipper said the decision fell within national competence.

"This decision is a national competence... We understand that it was prompted by the particularly challenging migration situation Italy is confronted with," she stressed, adding Italy also requested financial assistance.

She said the EU executive would look into measures that Italy has been taking to manage the influx of migrants, some 31,000 of whom came ashore in mainland Italy and on its Mediterranean islands since the start of the year.

The previous Italian government was repeatedly criticized in the EU for their heavy-handed response to the crisis. The EU has a voluntary asylum-seeker sharing system in place but Rome says other EU nations have been too slow on redistributing arrivals.