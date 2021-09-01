EU Says in No Hurry to Recognize Taliban But Needs to Communicate With Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The European Union should establish a dialogue with the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) but take time to decide whether to recognize the group as the legitimate authority in Afghanistan, Gunnar Wiegand, the managing director for Asia and the Pacific of the EU foreign service, said on Wednesday.

"We need to communicate with the Taliban, we need to influence the Taliban, we need to make use of the leverages that we have but we will not rush into recognizing this new formation nor to establishing official relations," Wiegand said at a joint session of the European Parliament's committees with the delegation for relations with Afghanistan.

Earlier today, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a press conference in Qatar that the recognition of the Taliban by the EU would be contingent upon their observance of human rights in Afghanistan.