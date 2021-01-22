UrduPoint.com
EU Says In Touch With Pfizer Over Vaccine Supplies, But Issue Within Members' Competence

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:30 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The European Commission is in constant contact with the BioNTech and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine producers, but the issue of vaccine supplies to individual EU countries is within the competence of the countries themselves. European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer said on Friday, commenting on shipments delay.

Last week, Pfizer announced the reduction of their vaccine shipments to the EU member states for three to four weeks to modify a production site in Belgium to boost production capacity in mid-February. The decision angered several European countries, which already had to halt their vaccination plans.

"Let me reassure you that the commission is constantly in contact with the [COVID-19 vaccine] manufacturers ... if the situation evolves ” and, indeed, we are aware of statements that you are referring to ” obviously, we will seek clarification from the company, as, I am sure, [will] the member states. Let me remind you that in terms of the actual order forms and deliveries, the relationship is between the member states and the companies," Mamer told reporters.

The spokesman added that the commission would further keep in touch with BioNTech and Pfizer to ensure that it has the latest information regarding the vaccine supplies.

More Stories From World

