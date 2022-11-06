UrduPoint.com

EU Says International Community Should Respond To North Korean Missile Launches

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 01:10 AM

EU Says International Community Should Respond to North Korean Missile Launches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The European Union considers the increased frequency of missile tests by North Korea to be a dangerous escalation, and the international community should give a coordinated response to such actions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

"The DPRK's actions demand a resolute and united response by the international community. The EU calls on all UN Member States, especially Members of the UN Security Council, to ensure the full implementation of sanctions to prevent the DPRK from procuring materials, knowledge and finance that support its illegal weapons programmes," a statement said.

The EU calls on North Korea to give up all of its nuclear weapons, other weapons of mass destruction, as well as ballistic missile programs and existing nuclear programs, the statement added.

In 2022, Pyongyang conducted a total of 33 ballistic missile launches. North Korea insists that its test launches are being carried out in response to what it called provocations by South Korea and the United States. The two countries have recently been conducting military exercises, which at times include Japan as well.

