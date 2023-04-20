(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The European Union exported 57 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products by land, generating 25 billion Euros (over $27 billion) in revenue for stakeholders over the past year, EU trade and agriculture spokesperson Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Thursday.

In May 2022, the European Commission launched the Solidarity Lanes scheme, which aims to assist Ukraine in exporting its agricultural goods via land routes in Europe amid the military operation launched by Russia.

"By the Solidarity Lanes we managed to export 57 million tonnes of Ukrainian products, and that generated 25 billion euros of profits for economic co-operators and farmers in Ukraine," she told a briefing.

The EU has been engaged in various initiatives to help Ukraine export its agricultural goods amid the conflict in the country, which caused disruptions in supply chains and raised concerns about a large-scale food crisis. However, the measures contributed to cheap Ukrainian grain flooding central and eastern European countries, causing prices to collapse there. For this reason, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria have temporarily banned food imports from Ukraine.