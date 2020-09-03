EU Says It Is in Russian Interests to Investigate Navalny Case

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The European Union thinks is it in the interest of Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of opposition Alexey Navalny because he is a Russian national and the incident most likely happened in Russia.

The government of Germany, where Navalny is currently undergoing treatment, said on Wednesday that a German military laboratory possessed undeniable proof of Navalny's intoxication with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

"They [German findings] concern a Russian citizen, they concern an incident that happened, most likely, on the Russian soil, so it's in the interest of Russia to launch the investigation, regardless of what were the previous statements or expressions in this regard," EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said.