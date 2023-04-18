UrduPoint.com

EU Says Its Fleet Should Be In Taiwan Strait Due To Its 'Crucial' Location For Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The fleet of the European Union needs to be present in the Taiwan Strait, as its location is "crucial" for trade, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Taiwan is ... the most strategic strait in the world particularly as far as trade is concerned. We need to be present there through the freedom of navigation operations and our fleet needs to be there," Borrell told the European Parliament.

Earlier on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of G7 countries reaffirmed in a joint statement the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The situation around Taiwan has once again escalated after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

