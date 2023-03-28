UrduPoint.com

EU Says Kosovar, Serbian Officials Will Meet Next Week To Discuss Normalization Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 08:45 PM

EU Says Kosovar, Serbian Officials Will Meet Next Week to Discuss Normalization Agreement

Chief negotiators from Kosovo and Serbia will meet in Brussels next week to discuss first steps toward the implementation of agreements reached between the sides during talks in the North Macedonian town of Ohrid, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Chief negotiators from Kosovo and Serbia will meet in Brussels next week to discuss first steps toward the implementation of agreements reached between the sides during talks in the North Macedonian town of Ohrid, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

On March 18, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo leader Albin Kurti held 12-hour talks in Ohrid on the the European-US reconciliation plan with the participation of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak. Vucic told reporters after the talks that an agreement was reached on "some points" of the plan.

"There will be next week in Brussels the meeting of chief negotiators of both sides, Serbia and Kosovo, who were invited by the EU facilitator to come to Brussels to take forward everything that was agreed in Ohrid and to start and make first steps towards implementation," Stano told a briefing.

Earlier in the month, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar stated that the Ohrid agreement marks the start of the reconciliation process between Serbia and Kosovo.

On February 27, Borrell published the full text of the European Union's proposal, which contains clauses on the mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations.

As part of the plan, the EU and US leaders also insist that Kosovo Albanian authorities form a Community of Serb Municipalities complete with autonomy rights - in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement.

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia, however this still not recognized by Belgrade. In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations, but the dialogue soon came to a standstill. Tensions have been simmering on the border since mid-2022, escalating several times into road blockages in northern Kosovo and belligerent rhetoric on both sides.

Related Topics

European Union Road Brussels Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia Albanian February March Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

MoU to provide 1,500 Google scholarships to AJK st ..

MoU to provide 1,500 Google scholarships to AJK students signed

8 minutes ago
 Pentagon Chief Says MQ-9 Reapers "Unfeasible" in U ..

Pentagon Chief Says MQ-9 Reapers "Unfeasible" in Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubl ..

Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubles Maturing in 2035 - Finance ..

9 minutes ago
 Estonia Donates 'Scraps' to Ukraine to Get New Wea ..

Estonia Donates 'Scraps' to Ukraine to Get New Weapons at EU Expense - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan making all-out efforts to facilitate cros ..

Pakistan making all-out efforts to facilitate cross-border movement of monthly 3 ..

9 minutes ago
 Over 0.4 million rupees fine imposed against profi ..

Over 0.4 million rupees fine imposed against profiteers in Hyderabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.